McMenamin scored a hat-trick for Glentoran as they overtook Linfield at the top of the Premiership

Conor McMenamin hit a hat-trick as Glentoran twice came from behind to beat Glenavon 4-2 and return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Cliftonville joined the Glens in moving above Linfield as they claimed second place with a 3-1 north Belfast derby win over 10-man Crusaders.

Larne earned a 2-0 victory against Dungannon Swifts while Coleraine and Ballymena United drew 1-1.

Portadown won the basement battle, beating 10-man Warrenpoint Town 1-0.

Linfield's match away to Carrick Rangers on Friday night was postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid Case policy.

The postponement was at the request of the Blues and meant the Glens and the Reds went into Saturday's fixtures knowing they both had the opportunity to overtake the holders at the top in the ever-gripping title race.

