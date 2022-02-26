Match ends, Empoli 2, Juventus 3.
Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Juventus edged Empoli in a thrilling encounter to move to seven points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.
Moise Keane headed Juventus ahead in the first half but Szymon Zurkowski soon equalised after a defensive error.
Vlahovic turned and fired home on the stroke of half time before adding Juve's third with a superb clipped finish after the break.
Andrea La Mantia pulled one back, but Juventus held on for the win.
Juventus are now fourth on 50 points, four points behind Napoli in third. Empoli, meanwhile, remain 13th.
Serbia striker Vlahovic has now scored four goals in six appearances since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January.
Line-ups
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 30StojanovicSubstituted forHendersonat 85'minutes
- 34IsmajliBooked at 50mins
- 33Luperto
- 21CacaceSubstituted forParisiat 70'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 27Zurkowski
- 23Asllani
- 25BandinelliSubstituted forBenassiat 70'minutes
- 10BajramiSubstituted forVerreat 85'minutes
- 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forLa Mantiaat 70'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Stulac
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Verre
- 8Henderson
- 9Cutrone
- 15Benassi
- 19La Mantia
- 20Fiamozzi
- 22Furlan
- 26Tonelli
- 65Parisi
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 17Pellegrini
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 28ZakariaSubstituted forLocatelliat 37'minutes
- 5Arthur
- 25Rabiot
- 7Vlahovic
- 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 9Morata
- 23Pinsoglio
- 27Locatelli
- 36Perin
- 38Aké
- 46Soulé
- 47Miretti
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Empoli 2, Juventus 3.
Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Empoli).
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sebastiano Luperto (Empoli).
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Fabiano Parisi (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Empoli).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabiano Parisi (Empoli).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Empoli. Liam Henderson replaces Petar Stojanovic.
Substitution, Empoli. Valerio Verre replaces Nedim Bajrami.
Attempt missed. Fabiano Parisi (Empoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Luca Pellegrini.
Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli).
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Arthur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.