Substitute Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt to move nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Kevin Trapp made a number of excellent saves in the first half to frustrate the visitors, keeping out efforts from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.
Sane made the breakthrough when he ran on to a through ball towards the end of the second half and fired home.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was denied adding a second late on.
Borussia Dortmund can cut Bayern's lead on Sunday when they travel to Augsburg.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 24da Costa
- 7HrusticSubstituted forLammersat 83'minutes
- 8Sow
- 25LenzBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHaugeat 78'minutes
- 36KnauffSubstituted forBorréat 67'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forKamadaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ilsanker
- 9Lammers
- 15Kamada
- 18Touré
- 19Borré
- 20Hasebe
- 22Chandler
- 23Hauge
- 31Grahl
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 26Ulreich
- 2Upamecano
- 4Süle
- 21HernándezBooked at 32mins
- 5Pavard
- 6KimmichBooked at 64mins
- 18SabitzerSubstituted forSanéat 67'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 89'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 42MusialaSubstituted forRocaat 82'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.
Hand ball by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jens Petter Hauge tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sam Lammers replaces Ajdin Hrustic.
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Daichi Kamada replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Christopher Lenz.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.