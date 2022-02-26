Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane got the decisive goal with 19 minutes remaining

Substitute Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt to move nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Kevin Trapp made a number of excellent saves in the first half to frustrate the visitors, keeping out efforts from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

Sane made the breakthrough when he ran on to a through ball towards the end of the second half and fired home.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was denied adding a second late on.

Borussia Dortmund can cut Bayern's lead on Sunday when they travel to Augsburg.

Poland and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski played with a blue and yellow armband in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.