Livingston v Celtic

Offside, Livingston. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.80
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
9.13
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
8.83
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 8Pittman
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 17Forrest
- 19Nouble
- 22Shinnie
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 24Kelly
- 31Konovalov
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 18Rogic
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 38Maeda
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 57Welsh
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Celtic 1. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jota.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Livingston 0, Celtic 0. Callum McGregor (Celtic) hits the right post with a left footed shot.
Booking
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.