Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0CelticCeltic1

Livingston v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.78

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.33

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    8.50

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    7.33

  9. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    8.00

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.33

  11. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.80

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    8.33

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    8.33

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    9.13

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    8.17

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    8.17

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.57

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.82

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.43

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    8.83

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 17Forrest
  • 19Nouble
  • 22Shinnie

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 24Kelly
  • 31Konovalov

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 18Rogic
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 38Maeda
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 57Welsh
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Carl Starfelt.

  9. Post update

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 0, Celtic 1. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jota.

  17. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Livingston 0, Celtic 0. Callum McGregor (Celtic) hits the right post with a left footed shot.

  18. Booking

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

