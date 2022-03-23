Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Manchester City beat Everton for the 20th meeting in a row to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Women's Champions League.
City led when Everton's Simone Magill turned Caroline Weir's corner into her own net.
Ellen White doubled the lead after good wing play by Lucy Bronze.
City added two late goals when Alex Greenwood scored from Lauren Hemp's ball and Laura Coombs drove in from Khadija Shaw's pass.
It was City's second 4-0 win against Everton in four days, having also beaten them in the FA Women's Cup on Sunday - and they have won every time they have ever met.
Gareth Taylor's side, who have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, are now only behind third-placed Manchester United on goal difference.
The hosts had most of the chances in Wednesday's win at the Academy Stadium with Weir hammering over from a tight angle and having a volley saved.
White also had a long-range volley saved by Sandy MacIver and Keira Walsh drove wide from distance.
Managerless Everton - who are ninth - had only one shot on target, with former City forward Claire Emslie sending a long-range strike in the first half straight at Ellie Roebuck.
Wednesday's other Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham was called off earlier in the day after a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor on the Champions League battle: "We expect it to be tight. There's a lot of games to come. It's good for us in respect of clawing back the position we're in [after a slow start]. We want to kick on and be positive.
"In the last 16 or 17 games, our record is better than everyone's and that's something to be proud of. We've scored way more goals than any of our competitors. Our goals against is very good. We have 11 clean sheets in 17 games.
"We're moving in the right direction but we're always looking for the icing on the cake. We're entertaining the supporters and we're sending them away feeling good."
Everton caretaker boss Chris Roberts: "I was proud of large parts of the game. It was a night and day performance from the weekend.
"I told the players be proud of 90% of that performance. At this level you can't switch off against a top team.
"For 10% of the game we did not perform as we can and we've lost four goals. It's a big learning curve. We need to be better in both boxes."
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 86'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10StanwaySubstituted forCoombsat 78'minutes
- 19Weir
- 13RasoSubstituted forBeckieat 73'minutes
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 5BjörnSubstituted forPattinsonat 55'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 6GeorgeBooked at 51mins
- 3TurnerBooked at 88mins
- 11EmslieSubstituted forDugganat 77'minutes
- 22GalliSubstituted forChristiansenat 56'minutes
- 17Graham
- 28BennisonSubstituted forDaliat 76'minutes
- 10Magill
Substitutes
- 7Dali
- 8Christiansen
- 9Duggan
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Kenza Dali (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Danielle Turner (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Demi Stokes.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 0. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Georgia Stanway.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Toni Duggan replaces Claire Emslie.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.