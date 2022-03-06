The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Reading 0-0 Tottenham: Battling Royals hold Spurs to draw

Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney punching the ball clear
Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney impressed on her 200th appearance for the Royals

Tottenham missed the chance to go second in the Women's Super League after they were held to a goalless draw by battling Reading.

Spurs went closest to scoring when Ashleigh Neville's looping cross-shot hit the inside of the post.

Neville and Ria Percival also had efforts well saved by Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

Reading's best chance fell to Amalie Eikeland, whose volley was denied by Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

The draw means Tottenham stay just outside the Champions League qualification places in fourth, behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Reading meanwhile move up to sixth after ending a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Harding
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23RoweSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 65'minutes
  • 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 83'minutes
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 37Primmer
  • 39Thomann
  • 41Poulter
  • 51Troelsgaard

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 13AleSubstituted forAddisonat 85'minutes
  • 5BartripBooked at 75mins
  • 6Harrop
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 86mins
  • 24SummanenBooked at 79mins
  • 29Neville
  • 12PercivalBooked at 18minsSubstituted forChoat 77'minutes
  • 17Simon
  • 10Williams

Substitutes

  • 4Green
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 14Addison
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angela Addison.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  6. Booking

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  8. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Asmita Ale.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Grace Moloney.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  16. Post update

    Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  19. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Ria Percival.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1584332151728
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women157261823-523
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

