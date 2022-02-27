Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic captain Callum McGregor does not believe his less experienced Scottish Premiership team-mates are struggling with nerves in the title race. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes VAR would have ensured his side did not drop two points against Motherwell on Sunday. (Express) external-link

Van Bronckhorst says the mentality of his Rangers squad is "good" despite more dropped points. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And the Rangers manager absolves goalkeeper Allan McGregor of blame following the 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Captain James Tavernier rues a "missed opportunity" after Rangers failed to narrow Celtic's Scottish Premiership lead to one point. (Record) external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons says "the wheels are falling off domestically" for Rangers. (Mail via Record external-link )

Calvin Bassey caught the eye of Scotland great Kenny Dalglish in Rangers' Europa League aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Post) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet left Easter Road on crutches after going off injured in Sunday's draw with Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Barrie McKay hopes his Hearts form leads to a Scotland call-up. (Record) external-link

Dundee United are interest in a pre-contract move for Livingston forward Alan Forrest. (Express) external-link

United forward Marc McNulty targets a scoring streak after netting his second goal of the season in Saturday's draw with Aberdeen. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has already won the trust of the players, says goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link