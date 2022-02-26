Last updated on .From the section Welsh

John Toshack has managed Spanish side Real Sociedad on three separate occasions

Former Wales manager John Toshack is in hospital in Spain after contracting Covid-19.

The 72-year-old's condition is believed to be very serious.

Reports from Spain say the former Real Madrid manager is suffering from pneumonia brought on by coronavirus, and is on a ventilator.

Toshack scored 13 times in 40 games for Wales before twice becoming the national team manager, in 1994 and from 2004 to 2010.

Former clubs Cardiff City and Swansea City, where Toshack famously took the club from the old Division Four to the First Division, have both sent messages of support.

Toshack's most recent job was as manager of Persian Gulf Pro League side Tractor, which he left in September 2018 after just three months in charge.