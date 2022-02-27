Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- Watch and follow live text coverage of Manchester United's fifth-round Women's FA Cup tie against Manchester City
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23Russo
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17Losada
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 16Park
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 19Weir
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jessica Park is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.