The Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Women's FA Cup: Manchester United v Manchester City

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23Russo
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 17Losada
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 19Weir
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jessica Park is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  15. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

