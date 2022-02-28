Scottish Gossip: VAR, Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, Aberdeen, Hibernian
Scottish Premiership clubs face a massive increase in the price to implement VAR after the SPFL almost doubled the proposed fee. (Scottish Sun)
Scotland could face a two-week wait before knowing if their World Cup semi-final play-off with Ukraine will go ahead at the end of March. (Daily Record)
Celtic have registered an interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, the player's agent has confirmed. (Football Scotland)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet should find out on Tuesday the full extent of his knee injury sustained in Sunday's draw with Celtic, with concerns it could be a serious cruciate issue. (Scottish Daily Express)
Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says he feared the worst when his former side conceded their first goal in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has addressed his ex-side's failed 10-in-a-row bid. (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has defended centre-back pairing Declan Gallagher and David Bates after the duo received further criticism for their weekend performance. (Daily Record)
Rangers must drop goalkeeper Allan McGregor to retain the Scottish Premiership title, says former Celtic and Aberdeen forward Charlie Nicholas. (Football Scotland)
The Open Goal podcast have opened talks for a shock takeover of Lowland League club Broomhill FC. (Daily Mail)