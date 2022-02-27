Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores again in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his fifth goal in his past three Barcelona games as they beat Athletic Bilbao.

The former Arsenal striker volleyed in a rebound after Gerard Pique's header hit the crossbar.

Ousmane Dembele hammered in a second from a tight angle and Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay added late goals.

Depay (nine) and De Jong (six) are the only players to score more for Barcelona than Aubameyang this season, despite only joining in early February.

Barca, who are unbeaten over 90 minutes since 8 December, move back up to fourth place in La Liga - above champions Atletico Madrid.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 70mins
  • 2Dest
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forde Jongat 67'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 48minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 87'minutes
  • 16González López
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 86'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 36Tenas

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 15Lekue
  • 12Vivian
  • 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
  • 24BalenziagaBooked at 54mins
  • 19ZarragaSubstituted forWilliamsat 67'minutes
  • 16Vencedor
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 67'minutes
  • 33Serrano
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forSancetat 45'minutes
  • 20VillalibreSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Petxarroman
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 8Sancet
  • 9Williams
  • 10Muniain
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 17Berchiche
  • 18De Marcos
  • 21Capa
  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 30Williams
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
69,770

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 3, Athletic Bilbao 0. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Sergio Busquets.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.

  8. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Adama Traoré.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Nicolás Serrano tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Iñaki Williams replaces Asier Villalibre.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Frenkie de Jong is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 2, Athletic Bilbao 0. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Adama Traoré tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Nicolás Serrano tries a through ball, but Dani Vivian is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid26186252203260
2Sevilla26159239182154
3Real Betis26144848321646
4Barcelona25129446281845
5Atl Madrid26136747341345
6Villarreal26119647252242
7Real Sociedad2511862525041
8Ath Bilbao2691072925437
9Valencia268993842-433
10Celta Vigo2688102928132
11Osasuna2688102531-632
12Rayo Vallecano2594122830-231
13Elche2678112837-929
14Espanyol2678113140-929
15Getafe2669112630-427
16Mallorca2568112339-1626
17Granada2559112740-1324
18Alavés2656152144-2321
19Cádiz25311112139-1820
20Levante2639142851-2318
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories