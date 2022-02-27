Match ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 2.
Fabian Ruiz scored an injury-time winner as Napoli beat Lazio to go top of Serie A.
Lorenzo Insigne put the visitors ahead with a brilliantly hit first-time effort from outside the box.
Pedro levelled for Lazio with two minutes to go but Ruiz popped up at the end to hammer in from 25 yards and spark mass celebrations.
Luciano Spalletti's side took advantage of AC Milan and Inter Milan both drawing on Friday.
They now top Serie A by virtue of their head-to-head record with Milan. Defending champions Inter, who are two points behind, have a game in hand.
Napoli's only two Serie A titles came when Diego Maradona was at the club - in 1987 and 1990.
Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham's 98th-minute goal gave Roma a 1-0 win at Spezia. He has now scored 12 Serie A goals, the most by an English player in a campaign since Gerry Hitchens for Torino in 1962-63.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Strakosha
- 77Marusic
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forAcerbiat 84'minutes
- 26RaduBooked at 71minsSubstituted forHysajat 71'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaSubstituted forBasicat 84'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 65'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 79mins
- 20ZaccagniBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 9Pedro
- 11Borges Cabral
- 16Kamenovic
- 18Romero
- 23Hysaj
- 25Reina
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 32Cataldi
- 33Acerbi
- 88Basic
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Ospina
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário RuiBooked at 90mins
- 8RuizBooked at 90mins
- 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 81'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forOunasat 81'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 57'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 90+6'minutes
- 9Osimhen
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 14Mertens
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 37Petagna
- 59Zanoli
- 68Lobotka
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 2. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Hand ball by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 1. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Ospina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pedro (Lazio).
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Francesco Acerbi replaces Patric.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Toma Basic replaces Lucas Leiva.