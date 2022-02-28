Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County's administrators Quantuma have been asked for an "urgent" update by the English Football League, with a proof of funding deadline looming.

Quantuma were given until the start of March to show how the Rams would be funded for the season, after a month-long extension was granted.

However, the EFL say that evidence has still not been provided, with no news on a preferred bidder for the club.

Derby, managed by Wayne Rooney, have been in administration since September.

The Championship side have been deducted 21 points this season and are in the relegation zone, eight points from safety.

