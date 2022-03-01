Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All 12 Scottish Premiership clubs are involved on Wednesday with the league having all but split into a two-club race for the title, two battling it out against relegation at the bottom and the rest dreaming of European qualification.

This is your one-stop-shop for the team news, statistics and team selectors.

Celtic v St Mirren (19:45 GMT)

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday's visit of St Mirren after missing Sunday's draw with Hibernian through illness.

Midfielder David Turnbull and forwards Kyogo Furuhashi, Mikey Johnston and Albian Ajeti remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Connor Ronan is suspended for the visitors following his weekend red card against Hearts.

Right-sided Australia Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I know people have said there's only 10 games to go, but you have seen the shift in the last 10 games.

"Every game does have an edge Every team is playing for something, whether it's avoiding relegation or getting into the top half, Europe, championships. St Mirren's form has been as good as anyone's apart from ours in recent times and we know that's a danger."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Any time you go to Celtic Park or Ibrox, you have to be brave on the ball.

"You obviously have to defend, there's no doubt about it, and you have to be on top of your game defensively, but you have to pass the ball. You can't defend for 96 minutes at Celtic Park We didn't pass the ball on Saturday, even close to the way I want to play."

Did you know? St Mirren's eight-game unbeaten run ended in their first under new manager Stephen Robinson on Saturday, while Celtic are unbeaten in 19 home league games since losing 2-1 to Wednesday's visitors in January 2021.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee v Hibernian

Dundee forwards Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden drop out of the squad for the visit of Hibernian through coronavirus-related absences.

But centre-half Lee Ashcroft has returned to training following a hamstring injury, while striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remain out.

Hibs could be without more than 10 players for their trip to Dens Park, with Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet facing a lay-off with a knee problem he sustained against Celtic.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is also doubtful with an injury he suffered on Sunday, while a couple of unnamed players are struggling with illness.

Demetri Mitchell, Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke are all out, while Paul McGinn and Joe Newell remain sidelined by knocks and James Scott and Elias Melkersen are set to remain out.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "We are only two points behind St Johnstone. The main message from myself and the coaching staff is play the game irrespective of the implications that come our way.

"It's about playing in the present. We've got to make sure that we are keeping our head above water and try and grab a win from somewhere."

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "It's going to be a difficult game. They had a really disappointing result against Livingston, but I watched their game against Celtic and they showed a real desire not to get beat in that one.

"Everyone can beat each other in this league, so we really have to be at our very best. I think the last few weeks have been positive."

Did you know? Dundee are without a win in four home games, have lost their first two under new manager Mark McGhee and have not beaten Hibs in their last five visits to Dens Park - and 12 meetings overall.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Northern Ireland right-back Michael Smith is Hearts' only definite absentee as he continues to be troubled by back spasms.

On-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery is facing a lay-off with the injury he sustained with Aberdeen against Dundee United on Saturday.

Midfielder Scott Brown is pushing for a return from a hamstring injury, while others who missed out at the weekend through illness or injury, including full-backs Calvin Ramsay, Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie, will face late checks.

Striker Marley Watkins and centre-backs Mikey Devlin and Andrew Considine all remain sidelined.

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Andy Halliday: "Over the last few weeks, we've had criticism - and rightly so. But, trust me, we're criticising ourselves every day in meetings and we know where we need to be better.

"I thought we put that to bed at the weekend when we looked close to our best against a good St Mirren side."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "As always, we'll give Hearts the utmost respect, because we know they're a good side and they're sitting third in the table.

"They got back to winning ways against St Mirren at the weekend so they'll be coming into the game with a little bit of confidence off the back of that result. We've had relative success against them this season, so there's no reason we can't go and do it again."

Did you know? Aberdeen are without a win in eight outings and have not won on seven visits to Tynecastle, although the latest three were drawn.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Livingston v Dundee United

Livingston defender Jack McMillan still has a "slight knock" and may not be fit enough to return against Dundee United.

United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen.

Wide men Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "There are five cup finals until the split and it would be absolutely incredible if we could get ourselves into the top six.

"Everybody and their dog had us down for finishing 12th even though we've had two top-six finishes and a cup final in our previous two seasons."

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts: "Livingston are a very energetic team, good experience, well balanced and, whatever they have been doing recently has obviously worked in their favour, because they are second in the six-match form guide.

"So we know we are in for a tough game, but we are feeling pretty positive about ourselves right now."

Did you know? United striker Tony Watt has scored in both of his last two league appearances at the Tony Macaroni Arena, netting for Motherwell in October 2020 and August 2021.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Ross County

Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a quad muscle injury.

Striker Kevin Van Veen is likely to miss out against Ross County with a shoulder injury, while left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock, but back-up goalkeeper Scott Fox returns from illness.

Midfielders David Cancola and Blair Spittal remain absent, while winger Josh Sims has been working on his fitness since signing from Southampton.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It is about the scoreline at the end of the game, not who scores first. Ideally we want to take the lead, but it was good to see the players show that unity against Rangers.

"Even at 2-0 the other day, we didn't want to go hell for leather. There is always a focus in our minds regardless of what the score is about what is needed for the rest of the game and you have never won or lost until the final whistle."

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo: "Every game we have just got to take it step by step. We have Motherwell in midweek and we have just got to go out there and perform.

"You can look at the table all you want, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and just work and work and work - and we will get to wherever we need to get to."

Did you know? Motherwell have yet to win in three home league games in 2022, while County winger Regan Charles-Cook has scored three times in two games against Wednesday's hosts this season.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Rangers

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem against Rangers.

But on-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play against his parent club, while midfielders Cammy MacPherson, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon, striker Chris Kane and defenders Callum Booth and Shaun Rooney remain on the sidelines.

Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey, fellow midfielders Ryan Jack and Steven Davis, centre-half Filip Helandeer and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo miss out again for Rangers.

Midfielders Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh are long-term absentees.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We take a lot of positives from the Hearts game. We managed to compete against the third-best team in the league and we're going to have to do that again against Rangers.

"The main thing for me is to make sure the lads are confident and can play with a zest and enthusiasm."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We are disappointed with the weekend, but we have to react and get the three points tomorrow.

"We have to convert our chances into goals. This is a point we need to improve and we are working on this. Hopefully, tomorrow we see a difference."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in three home league games but have yet to go four without loss under manager Callum Davidson, while Rangers, who are without a win in four Premiership trips from Ibrox, have not lost in 14 visits to McDiarmid Park.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team