Scottish Premiership things to watch

All 12 Scottish Premiership teams playing at the same time is something of a rarity, but that's what is on the fixture card on Wednesday.

Most of the top-flight sides have 10 games to go, so it is very much the business end of the campaign.

Points gained or dropped this midweek could prove crucial in both halves of the table.

Celtic & Rangers' battle for title continues

It's as you were at the top after the Old Firm were both held to draws on Sunday, with Celtic maintaining their three-point lead after Rangers squandered a 2-0 lead at home to Motherwell.

Having failed to win in two games, including Europe, Celtic are at home to a St Mirren side who suffered their first defeat in nine games on Saturday in their debut outing under new manager Stephen Robinson.

Rangers travel to face St Johnstone having not won on the road in the four league games in 2022 and against hosts sitting second bottom but unbeaten in three at home.

Can Livingston seize chance to usurp United?

Just three points separate Hibernian in fourth and Aberdeen in ninth.

Within that congested group, Livingston trail Dundee United by a point going into their meeting in West Lothian.

Should Livi replicate their win at Tannadice in December and end the visitors' six-game unbeaten run, they will end the night in the top six and possibly in the top four.

Tough task for bottom two

Chastened by Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Livingston, basement side Dundee face a Hibs team unbeaten in three games in all competitions as they seek their first win under Mark McGhee.

The Dark Blues manager still has four matches of a touchline ban to serve but has the bonus of a game in hand the following midweek against Motherwell as his side start the evening two points behind St Johnstone.

Saints led against Rangers earlier in the season at McDiarmid Park but ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

However, Rangers are struggling on the road in the league and have shipped 10 Premiership goals since the winter break - and that will give the hosts encouragement.

Goals, goals goals

The top three scorers in the Premiership were all on target at the weekend.

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook is setting the standard out in front with 13, one more than Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Livingston's Bruce Anderson has 11 and there are two players on 10, so there is still plenty of scope for one strike specialist to really make their mark.