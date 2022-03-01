Homepage
TUE 01 Mar 2022
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
19:30
Stoke
Stoke City
Venue:
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Last updated on
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 1st March 2022
Peterborough
Peterborough United
19:15
Man City
Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
19:30
Stoke
Stoke City
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
19:55
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Top Stories
FA Cup fifth round: Watch two games & follow Peterborough v Man City
Live
Live
Ukrainian sportsmen sign up to fight
2h
about 2 hours ago
What to look out for in FA Cup fifth round
12h
about 12 hours ago
