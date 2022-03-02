The FA Cup - Fifth Round
LutonLuton Town2ChelseaChelsea1

Luton Town v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Luton Town

Starting XI

  1. Squad number25Player nameSteer
    Average rating

    4.96

  2. Squad number16Player nameBurke
    Average rating

    6.88

  3. Squad number15Player nameLockyer
    Average rating

    4.00

  4. Squad number3Player namePotts
    Average rating

    4.13

  5. Squad number20Player nameKioso
    Average rating

    4.50

  6. Squad number14Player nameMendes Gomes
    Average rating

    4.83

  7. Squad number32Player nameOsho
    Average rating

    4.33

  8. Squad number8Player nameBerry
    Average rating

    3.60

  9. Squad number29Player nameBell
    Average rating

    3.40

  10. Squad number7Player nameCornick
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number26Player nameMuskwe
    Average rating

    4.63

Substitutes

  1. Squad number21Player nameIsted
    Average rating

    4.60

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    4.52

  2. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.04

  4. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.45

  7. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number23Player nameKenedy
    Average rating

    5.68

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.53

  10. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    7.14

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25SteerSubstituted forIstedat 14'minutes
  • 16Burke
  • 15Lockyer
  • 3Potts
  • 20Kioso
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 32Osho
  • 8Berry
  • 29Bell
  • 7Cornick
  • 26Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 2Bree
  • 4Naismith
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 18Clark
  • 21Isted
  • 22Campbell
  • 28Thorpe
  • 35Jerome

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 31Sarr
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 5Jorginho
  • 17Saúl
  • 23Kenedy
  • 19Mount
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 7Kanté
  • 8Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Barkley
  • 24James
  • 38Williams
  • 68Vale
  • 75Hall
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Luton Town 2, Chelsea 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.

  3. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Peter Kioso tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 2, Chelsea 1. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Kenedy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Peter Kioso (Luton Town).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenedy (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.

