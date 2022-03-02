Luton Town v Chelsea

First Half ends, Luton Town 2, Chelsea 1.
Luton Town
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameSteerAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number16Player nameBurkeAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number15Player nameLockyerAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number3Player namePottsAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number20Player nameKiosoAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number14Player nameMendes GomesAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number32Player nameOshoAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number8Player nameBerryAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number29Player nameBellAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number7Player nameCornickAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number26Player nameMuskweAverage rating
4.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameIstedAverage rating
4.60
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number23Player nameKenedyAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
7.14
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 25SteerSubstituted forIstedat 14'minutes
- 16Burke
- 15Lockyer
- 3Potts
- 20Kioso
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 32Osho
- 8Berry
- 29Bell
- 7Cornick
- 26Muskwe
Substitutes
- 2Bree
- 4Naismith
- 9Hylton
- 12Snodgrass
- 18Clark
- 21Isted
- 22Campbell
- 28Thorpe
- 35Jerome
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Rüdiger
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 31Sarr
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 5Jorginho
- 17Saúl
- 23Kenedy
- 19Mount
- 9Lukaku
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 7Kanté
- 8Kovacic
- 10Pulisic
- 16Mendy
- 18Barkley
- 24James
- 38Williams
- 68Vale
- 75Hall
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Cornick (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Peter Kioso tries a through ball, but Carlos Mendes Gomes is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 2, Chelsea 1. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes with a through ball.
Post update
Kenedy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Peter Kioso (Luton Town).
Post update
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea).
Post update
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kenedy (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Isted.