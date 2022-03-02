Liverpool v Norwich City

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 7Milner
- 5Konaté
- 12Gomez
- 21Tsimikas
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 14Henderson
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 27Origi
- 20Jota
Substitutes
- 10Mané
- 13Adrián
- 23Díaz
- 26Robertson
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
- 67Elliott
- 80Morton
- 84Bradley
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 3Byram
- 6Zimmermann
- 4Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 7Rupp
- 16Normann
- 20Lees-Melou
- 11Placheta
- 22Pukki
- 17Rashica
Substitutes
- 8Gilmour
- 10Dowell
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 23McLean
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 40Tomkinson
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).
Offside, Norwich City. Mathias Normann tries a through ball, but Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.