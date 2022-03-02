The FA Cup - Fifth Round
LiverpoolLiverpool0NorwichNorwich City0

Liverpool v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 7Milner
  • 5Konaté
  • 12Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 27Origi
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 10Mané
  • 13Adrián
  • 23Díaz
  • 26Robertson
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott
  • 80Morton
  • 84Bradley

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 4Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 7Rupp
  • 16Normann
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 11Placheta
  • 22Pukki
  • 17Rashica

Substitutes

  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 23McLean
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christoph Zimmermann.

  8. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  10. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

  13. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Mathias Normann tries a through ball, but Przemyslaw Placheta is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories