Jamie McGonigle hit the crossbar for Derry in the scoreless draw

Derry City failed to build on their dramatic win over Shamrock Rovers as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Sligo Rovers at a sold-out Brandywell.

The draw sees the Candystripes lose their lead of the Premier Division table, dropping from first to third.

The hosts dominated much of the first half but both sides were denied by the crossbar.

Jamie McGonigle's chip crashed off the bar while David Cawley almost gave Sligo the lead just before half-time.

Aidan Keena fired just over at the start of the second half as Sligo looked the mosy likely to score.

Neither side could fashion a clear-cut chance thereafter with both teams perhaps struggling just three nights on from their last outing, meaning Derry drew 0-0 for the first time since September 2020.

Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins asked his players to be "fully prepared and professional" just three days on from their dramatic win over Shamrock Rovers, and they certainly started the stronger.

Brandon Kavanagh forced Ed McGinty into a smart save on eight minutes before the in-form McGonigle was denied by the frame of the goal moments later while Eoin Toal should have done better with a free header at the back post.

Liam Buckley's Sligo outfit made a statement of their own on Friday night with a 2-1 win over St. Patrick's in their belated start to the campaign.

Despite dominating the opening half-hour, Derry had nothing to show for their efforts and almost went in behind at the break when David Cawley stretched to meet Karl O'Sullivan's drilled cross but he was denied by the width of the crossbar.

Sligo's Aidan Keena flashed a first-time volley just over as the Bit O'Red asked most of the questions at the beginning of the second period.

With Derry struggling, Higgins made a double switch on the hour which included a debut for winter signing Matty Smith. .

However, after the high of Friday night, Derry seemed somewhat drained and surrendered top spot at this early stage as they slipped to third with five points from their opening three games. Sligo, meanwhile, are a point further back in fifth.