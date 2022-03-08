Solihull Moors v Notts County

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|31
|21
|4
|6
|62
|27
|35
|67
|2
|Chesterfield
|32
|17
|11
|4
|58
|32
|26
|62
|3
|Wrexham
|30
|17
|7
|6
|52
|28
|24
|58
|4
|Halifax
|29
|17
|6
|6
|45
|22
|23
|57
|5
|Boreham Wood
|27
|16
|8
|3
|37
|17
|20
|56
|6
|Solihull Moors
|30
|15
|9
|6
|49
|29
|20
|54
|7
|Notts County
|30
|15
|8
|7
|54
|34
|20
|53
|8
|Grimsby
|30
|16
|4
|10
|46
|30
|16
|52
|9
|Bromley
|29
|15
|7
|7
|45
|33
|12
|52
|10
|Dag & Red
|30
|14
|4
|12
|53
|41
|12
|46
|11
|Torquay
|31
|12
|8
|11
|45
|44
|1
|44
|12
|Southend
|30
|11
|8
|11
|34
|41
|-7
|41
|13
|Yeovil
|30
|10
|9
|11
|28
|30
|-2
|39
|14
|Eastleigh
|31
|10
|7
|14
|33
|44
|-11
|37
|15
|Barnet
|31
|9
|8
|14
|40
|56
|-16
|35
|16
|Maidenhead United
|30
|9
|8
|13
|35
|52
|-17
|35
|17
|Altrincham
|31
|9
|7
|15
|43
|54
|-11
|34
|18
|Woking
|31
|10
|3
|18
|43
|48
|-5
|33
|19
|Wealdstone
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|46
|-15
|32
|20
|Aldershot
|31
|8
|7
|16
|33
|50
|-17
|31
|21
|Weymouth
|31
|5
|7
|19
|30
|56
|-26
|22
|22
|King's Lynn
|30
|4
|5
|21
|27
|59
|-32
|17
|23
|Dover
|31
|1
|5
|25
|22
|72
|-50
|-4
Exploring the medicinal powers of early morning sunlight and how you could benefit from it
The incredible true story of an international women's team that overcame ridicule and rejection
Turn the volume up and let Alex transport you to your happy place with this selection of uplifting tunes
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.