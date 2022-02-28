Alan Dowson had previously managed Hampton and Richmond, Kingstonian and Walton and Hersham

Woking have sacked manager Alan Dowson after a poor run of results.

Dowson, who had been in charge of the club since May 2018, has seen his side win just two of their past 15 matches in all competitions.

Having moved to the club from Hampton & Richmond Borough in May 2018, Dowson led them to promotion from National League South in his first season.

But his side, without a win since beating Wealdstone on 22 January, are currently 16th in the National League.

"Following the prolonged run of poor form in the league, the board of directors has taken the tough decision to relieve Dowse of his duties," Woking chief executive John Katz told the club website.

"Since being appointed Manager prior to the 2018/19 season, Dowse has engineered an instant return to the National League after inheriting a relegation side, he has led the club to a third round FA Cup home tie as the Cards played host to Watford, he took the club to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy in 2020/21, and he was instrumental in the club's financial survival in the midst of the global pandemic," he added.

Dowson's assistant Ian Dyer will take caretaker charge of the side with their next game a trip to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

"Dowse is kind and generous with his time, serving the community in which he managed," added Katz.

"The club and this community will miss his charisma and passion for Woking, as will the local charities he has done so much for.

"We wish him well in all of his future endeavours and he'll always be welcome at the Laithwaite Community Stadium."