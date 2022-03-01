Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC have 24 points from 22 games this season

Guernsey FC's Isthmian League South Central game with South Park has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The Reigate-based club's surface failed a pitch inspection at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday after being waterlogged.

With more rain forecast on Tuesday the decision was made to call off the game.

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 29 March but the Green Lions already have a backlog of fixtures after starting their season in October due to Covid-19 travel rules.

Guernsey, who are in 15th place, have played between four and five fewer games than the sides around them.