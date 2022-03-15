Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 38Storey
- 6Iorfa
- 5Hutchinson
- 2Palmer
- 14Byers
- 21Luongo
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 13Paterson
- 24Berahino
Substitutes
- 9Gregory
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 20Kamberi
- 22Dunkley
- 28Wildsmith
- 32Hunt
- 40Sow
Accrington
Formation 5-3-2
- 40Savin
- 2Rodgers
- 5Sykes
- 12Nottingham
- 4Hamilton
- 11McConville
- 41Lewis
- 8Pell
- 6Butcher
- 32Longelo
- 9Bishop
Substitutes
- 16Coyle
- 28Conneely
- 30Isherwood
- 35Nolan
- 37Morgan
- 38Amankwah
- 42Adekoya
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.