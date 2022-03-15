League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 38Storey
  • 6Iorfa
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 2Palmer
  • 14Byers
  • 21Luongo
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 13Paterson
  • 24Berahino

Substitutes

  • 9Gregory
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 20Kamberi
  • 22Dunkley
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 32Hunt
  • 40Sow

Accrington

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Savin
  • 2Rodgers
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConville
  • 41Lewis
  • 8Pell
  • 6Butcher
  • 32Longelo
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 16Coyle
  • 28Conneely
  • 30Isherwood
  • 35Nolan
  • 37Morgan
  • 38Amankwah
  • 42Adekoya
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC