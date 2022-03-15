Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 4Ebanks-Landell
- 33Flanagan
- 17Bennett
- 10Vela
- 8Fornah
- 3Leahy
- 23Nurse
- 12Bowman
- 11Udoh
Substitutes
- 6Pierre
- 7Whalley
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Bondswell
- 18Bloxham
- 22Daniels
- 28Janneh
Morecambe
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Carson
- 4O'Connor
- 5Bedeau
- 22Gibson
- 19McLoughlin
- 10Wildig
- 8Diagouraga
- 25McCalmont
- 3Leigh
- 11Connolly
- 9Stockton
Substitutes
- 14Obika
- 16Mensah
- 17Ayunga
- 21Cooney
- 24Gnahoua
- 27Fane
- 41Smith
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match report to follow.