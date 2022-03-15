League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 4Ebanks-Landell
  • 33Flanagan
  • 17Bennett
  • 10Vela
  • 8Fornah
  • 3Leahy
  • 23Nurse
  • 12Bowman
  • 11Udoh

Substitutes

  • 6Pierre
  • 7Whalley
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Bondswell
  • 18Bloxham
  • 22Daniels
  • 28Janneh

Morecambe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Carson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Bedeau
  • 22Gibson
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 10Wildig
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 25McCalmont
  • 3Leigh
  • 11Connolly
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 14Obika
  • 16Mensah
  • 17Ayunga
  • 21Cooney
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 27Fane
  • 41Smith
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
