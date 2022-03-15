FC Halifax Town v Bromley

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 3Senior
- 6Bradbury
- 4Summerfield
- 21Warren
- 31Maher
- 26Woods
- 10Warburton
- 7Allen
- 25Slew
- 11Waters
Substitutes
- 5Debrah
- 15McDonagh
- 16Thomas
- 17Spence
- 27Dearnley
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Balcombe
- 2Partington
- 7Coulson
- 12Wagstaff
- 17Webster
- 5Bush
- 4Bingham
- 18Whitely
- 9Cheek
Substitutes
- 8Arthurs
- 10Alabi
- 22Alexander
- 34Cawley
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
Match details to follow.