National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 3Senior
  • 6Bradbury
  • 4Summerfield
  • 21Warren
  • 31Maher
  • 26Woods
  • 10Warburton
  • 7Allen
  • 25Slew
  • 11Waters

Substitutes

  • 5Debrah
  • 15McDonagh
  • 16Thomas
  • 17Spence
  • 27Dearnley

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Balcombe
  • 2Partington
  • 7Coulson
  • 12Wagstaff
  • 17Webster
  • 5Bush
  • 4Bingham
  • 18Whitely
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 8Arthurs
  • 10Alabi
  • 22Alexander
  • 34Cawley
Referee:
Jacob Miles

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport31214662273567
2Chesterfield331712459332663
3Wrexham31187656302661
4Halifax30186647232460
5Boreham Wood29169440221857
6Solihull Moors311510652322055
7Grimsby321741148311755
8Notts County31159757372054
9Bromley29157745331252
10Dag & Red311541256411549
11Torquay32138114846247
12Southend31128113541-644
13Altrincham33117155254-240
14Yeovil32109132835-739
15Wealdstone32108143648-1238
16Woking33114184448-437
17Eastleigh32107153348-1537
18Barnet3198144056-1635
19Maidenhead United3298153555-2035
20Aldershot3187163350-1731
21Weymouth3357213264-3222
22King's Lynn3246222962-3318
23Dover3215262374-51-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC