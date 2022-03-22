Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient

HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Oxley
- 6Burrell
- 23McArdle
- 14Sheron
- 2Fallowfield
- 7Thomson
- 16Pattison
- 33Richards
- 21Diamond
- 29Armstrong
- 9Beck
Substitutes
- 5Smith
- 8Kavanagh
- 13Cracknell
- 18Muldoon
- 19Austerfield
- 30Power
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 6Thompson
- 25Ogie
- 19Beckles
- 3Wood
- 20Sotiriou
- 26Kyprianou
- 18Pratley
- 14Khan
- 16Drinan
- 11Archibald
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 7Smyth
- 9Smith
- 10Nouble
- 21Young
- 34Coleman
- 35Ray
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report will appear here.