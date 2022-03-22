League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 23McArdle
  • 14Sheron
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 33Richards
  • 21Diamond
  • 29Armstrong
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 5Smith
  • 8Kavanagh
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 19Austerfield
  • 30Power

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 6Thompson
  • 25Ogie
  • 19Beckles
  • 3Wood
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Khan
  • 16Drinan
  • 11Archibald

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 7Smyth
  • 9Smith
  • 10Nouble
  • 21Young
  • 34Coleman
  • 35Ray
Referee:
Ross Joyce

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter361713654351964
3Northampton381891145331263
4Bristol Rovers381891153421163
5Tranmere381891144331163
6Newport3817111062491362
7Swindon3817101162481461
8Port Vale361611955361959
9Sutton United3716101155431258
10Mansfield34168104740756
11Salford3614111144331153
12Hartlepool37149143948-951
13Crawley37139154753-648
14Walsall381211154149-847
15Bradford381113144347-446
16Harrogate371111155358-544
17Carlisle371110163350-1743
18Leyton Orient36816124638840
19Rochdale36816124149-840
20Colchester38912173652-1639
21Barrow37813163343-1037
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham36710193556-2131
24Scunthorpe38412222668-4224
View full League Two table

