Oldham Athletic v Sutton United

OldhamOldham Athletic19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|34
|72
|2
|Exeter
|36
|17
|13
|6
|54
|35
|19
|64
|3
|Northampton
|38
|18
|9
|11
|45
|33
|12
|63
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|18
|9
|11
|53
|42
|11
|63
|5
|Tranmere
|38
|18
|9
|11
|44
|33
|11
|63
|6
|Newport
|38
|17
|11
|10
|62
|49
|13
|62
|7
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|14
|61
|8
|Port Vale
|36
|16
|11
|9
|55
|36
|19
|59
|9
|Sutton United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|55
|43
|12
|58
|10
|Mansfield
|34
|16
|8
|10
|47
|40
|7
|56
|11
|Salford
|36
|14
|11
|11
|44
|33
|11
|53
|12
|Hartlepool
|37
|14
|9
|14
|39
|48
|-9
|51
|13
|Crawley
|37
|13
|9
|15
|47
|53
|-6
|48
|14
|Walsall
|38
|12
|11
|15
|41
|49
|-8
|47
|15
|Bradford
|38
|11
|13
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|46
|16
|Harrogate
|37
|11
|11
|15
|53
|58
|-5
|44
|17
|Carlisle
|37
|11
|10
|16
|33
|50
|-17
|43
|18
|Leyton Orient
|36
|8
|16
|12
|46
|38
|8
|40
|19
|Rochdale
|36
|8
|16
|12
|41
|49
|-8
|40
|20
|Colchester
|38
|9
|12
|17
|36
|52
|-16
|39
|21
|Barrow
|37
|8
|13
|16
|33
|43
|-10
|37
|22
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|-25
|34
|23
|Oldham
|36
|7
|10
|19
|35
|56
|-21
|31
|24
|Scunthorpe
|38
|4
|12
|22
|26
|68
|-42
|24
