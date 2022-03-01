Larne came close to winning the match through Ben Doherty's second-half goal

A goal in added time from substitute Matthew Shevlin secured Coleraine a late point in a tight 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

All three points looked to be going to the visitors after former Bannsiders winger Ben Doherty scored his third goal in as many games against them in the 71st minute.

However, Shevlin struck in the 93rd minute, reacting quickest after Conor Devlin had saved Josh Carson's initial shot, to score a deserved equaliser.

Both sides stay where they were in the Irish Premiership table, with fourth-placed Larne now two points ahead of Crusaders and sixth-placed Coleraine five above Ballymena United in seventh.

Both teams had chances to win the game late on - Davy McDaid striking an upright and Conor Devlin saving with his foot from Jamie Glackin - but a draw was arguably a fair result.

Doherty's opener helped to liven events up after a tense first half in which chances were at a premium. Home defender Rodney Brown was caught in possession by the alert Lee Lynch on the edge of his own penalty area and he quickly slipped the ball through to the unmarked Doherty inside the box.

The midfielder took a touch before unleashing an unstoppable left-foot shot past a helpless Gareth Deane to open the scoring.

The home side thought they had levelled six minutes later when midfielder Stephen Lowry got the final touch to a Patrick Kelly lob but referee Declan Hassan immediately blew for a foul on Larne goalkeeper Devlin.

The visitors dominated possession for large parts of the game, particularly in the first half, and came close to opening the scoring after just 15 minutes when Ronan Hale struck the base of the post from just outside the area.

Coleraine looked dangerous on occasions, particularly through the pace and skill of teenager Patrick Kelly, but the match remained scoreless at the break.

Jamie Glackin threatened three minutes after the restart with a strong run to the by line but with Curtis Allen waiting for the pass he shot straight into Devlin's hands from a narrow angle.

Allen was involved in the hosts' best chance of the evening 10 minutes into the second period when he latched on to a ball played over the top of the Larne defence by Stephen Lowry.

Unwilling to take a chance with his right foot, the former Glens' striker played the ball back into the path of strike partner Andrew Mitchell who blazed his left-foot shot over the bar from 12 yards.

It was the last action of the night for the pairing who were replaced just after the hour by Eoin Bradley and top scorer Shevlin as home manager Oran Kearney changed the focus of his attack.

Larne introduced three subs with 10 minutes remaining as they looked to preserve their advantage and it was one of the replacements, McDaid, who came close to scoring a second for the away side when his effort was cleared off the line by Brown.

Carson and Shevlin tested Devlin within seconds of each other in the final minute of normal time before Shevlin rescued a point for the hosts.