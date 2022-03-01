Last updated on .From the section Clyde

David Goodwillie has returned to Clyde on loan from Raith Rovers, who had faced a public outcry for signing the striker ruled to be a rapist.

The 32-year-old former Scotland international was ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.

Rovers agreed an undisclosed fee with Clyde when signing Goodwillie on a two-and-a-half year contract in January.

But, after the backlash, they then decided he would never play for them.

Two directors of the Scottish Championship club resigned following the signing, with author Val McDermid withdrawing her sponsorship and transferring it to the renamed McDermid Ladies after the women's team severed ties with the Stark's Park outfit.

Manager John McGlynn also subsequently issued a public apology and the club launched "a thorough review of the composition" of their board.

Now, though, amid negotiations designed to sever his contract, the former Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen forward has returned to the League 1 club, where he had spent five years, becoming captain and leading scorer, until the end of the season.

In a two-sentence statement, Rovers confirmed the deal and thanked Clyde "for their co-operation".

The Cumbernauld club stated on their website: "Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

"This enables David to return to first-team activities, including training and playing - and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time."

Clyde this week faced calls from a section of their own fans and sponsors for an extraordinary meeting amid anger at suggestions the board had rejected the chance to take Goodwillie back on loan.

Goodwillie, who had moved to Stark's Park as he desired a return to full-time football, wrote to fans expressing his sadness that Clyde's board had rejected his return, saying he wished he could turn the clock back.

