Swindon launched an appeal to find the young fan after he sent a letter in to the club

Swindon Town have been unable to locate a six-year-old fan who sent in a letter to say he could not afford to attend matches, but attached 26p for a player.

Joe wrote that his mother "has no money for food", which is why he is unable to go and watch the team.

He attached 26p in coins to be given to striker Harry McKirdy.

Swindon launched an appeal on 16 February to track down Joe but confirmed that after failing to find him they are now ending their search.

"Joe's letter warmed the hearts of the public, and the goodwill from the local, national and international extended football community has been incredible to see," a club statement said.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation towards all those who have reached out and offered to support Joe.

"With Joe remaining elusive, any donations and proceeds from the JustGiving page will be used to support children who are in a similar position."

After receiving widespread attention in the national media and online, a donation page was set up to raise money for Joe and his family. Swindon say that money will be split between two local charities - the Swindon Food Collective and the STFC Community Foundation.

The club reiterated that if Joe was found at any point in the future, he and his family would be invited to the ground, offered the chance to meet McKirdy and also given season tickets for the remainder of this season and next season.