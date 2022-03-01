Cardiff City manager Steve Morison won 20 caps for Wales during his playing career

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has been given a new contract which will see him take charge of the Championship club until the end of next season.

Morison was given the contract extension following the Bluebirds' 1-0 win against Derby County.

Cardiff have won four of their last eight games and moved 16 points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

"I'm pleased that it is sorted and we can now concentrate on the pitch," Morison told BBC Sport Wales.

"We can start building now going forward, I've done all right so far and we've done all right as a group.

"The players and been awesome and the staff have been unbelievable, we've worked incredibly hard to get results for this football club.

"We've got our rewards for that with more points on the board, and from my point of view they offered me the chance to stay and that's something I wanted to take."

The former Wales international had initially been appointed Cardiff boss until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Bluebirds have won eight of 21 Championship games since Morison took charge, as well as reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Cardiff were one place and two points above the relegation zone when Morison took charge, initially on a caretaker basis, following the sacking of Mick McCarthy in October 2021.

"I was asked to help out and do a job," Morison added. "I have done that to best of my ability while learning on the job. I've made some mistakes, made some really good decisions, had a really god transfer window.

"[There is] that always that fear they would turn round and say 'Thanks, but we're going to do this' which I was fully prepared for as well.

"You hope the results on the pitch help. I was very hopeful but until you sign that paper it hasn't happened. I've done that now and put it in a drawer somewhere.

"The reality is there is more pressure now. We can't relax and settle, we must keep pushing and raising our standards."

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said Morison deserved the new deal based on "the hard work that he has put into driving the players forward on and off the field".

"I've been very pleased with the way Steve has improved our style of play and has helped get the best out of our younger and more established players," Tan told the club website.

"I am confident that he is the right person to build a competitive squad over the summer months and I look forward to our continued, honest and positive working relationship."