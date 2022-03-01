French Coupe de France
NiceNice2VersaillesVersailles0

Nice 2-0 Versailles: Fourth-tier side beaten as Nice first French Cup final in 25 years

Nice players celebrate reaching the French Cup final
Nice are currently third in Ligue 1, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain

Nice are into the French Cup final after ending the fairy-tale run of fourth-tier Versailles in a one-sided semi-final at the Allianz Riviera.

The Ligue 1 side dominated the game and missed a host of chances.

But second-half goals from Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg settled the tie to give Nice their first French Cup final appearance in 25 years.

Nantes host Monaco in Wednesday's second semi-final with the final at the Stade de France on 8 May.

Nice were last in the final in 1997, when they beat En Avant Guingamp on penalties to take the trophy. They were also twice winners in the 1950s.

Versailles are top of the table in France's fourth tier and won six ties on their way to the semi-final, but Nice were the first Ligue 1 side they had faced.

They follow in the footsteps of other famous French Cup runs by lower-league sides, including third-tier Les Herbiers' run to meet Paris St-Germain in the final in 2018, and fourth-tier Calais finishing runners-up to Nantes in 2000.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bulka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 8Rosario
  • 26BardBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDaniliucat 79'minutes
  • 28BoudaouiBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBrahimiat 60'minutes
  • 18Lemina
  • 19Thuram-UlienSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 82'minutes
  • 22Stengs
  • 7DelortSubstituted forDolbergat 60'minutes
  • 11GouiriSubstituted forGuessandat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Daniliuc
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 9Dolberg
  • 10Claude Maurice
  • 14Brahimi
  • 15Barbosa da Silva
  • 24Guessand
  • 33Mendy
  • 40Benítez

Versailles

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Delaunay
  • 4Durand de Gevigney
  • 13Akueson
  • 5DioufSubstituted forBrunat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Pham Ba
  • 17Diarrassouba
  • 7VieiraSubstituted forFardinat 89'minutes
  • 20TraoréSubstituted forSavanéat 89'minutes
  • 3AlledjiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forTouréat 58'minutes
  • 28Michel
  • 10DjocoSubstituted forIbayiat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Ibayi
  • 14Brun
  • 15Savané
  • 16Yirango
  • 19Touré
  • 21Kerkour
  • 24Sylva
  • 26Fardin
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamVersailles
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

