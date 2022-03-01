Middlesbrough continued their stunning FA Cup run amid dramatic scenes at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday but it was "typical" Tottenham Hotspur as the Premier League side were knocked out in the FA Cup fifth round.

Teenage substitute Josh Coburn scored the winner in extra time for the Championship side, securing a 1-0 victory which sent the home fans wild.

"I'm speechless! In front of the Riverside Stadium, it cannot get better than that against a Premier League team," the 19-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I hit it as hard as I could and thankfully it went in. Just amazing. I can't put it into words.

"All the lads are buzzing. The fans are getting behind the players too. Hopefully we can continue it and get another big team in the next round."

Former Boro defender and manager Jonathan Woodgate praised the youngster, who joined the club three years ago after being released by Sunderland.

"It is a special moment for Josh," he said. "Every single player was fantastic and they deserved to win."

It is Middlesbrough's second Premier League scalp in a row, having beaten Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford to reach this stage.

"The supporters gave us the energy to produce a top performance," said boss Chris Wilder.

"We are delighted be in the next round, I would love it to be a home tie. A great reward for everybody who has followed this club.

"We want to make memories. We had one at Old Trafford and I believe we have had one in our own stadium, which is brilliant."

'I've beaten Ronaldo and Kane'

Middlesbrough have now knocked Manchester United and Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson produced a man-of-the-match performance and the veteran midfielder said afterwards this was another victory to impress his young son.

"We knew it was going to be tough physically and they have world-class players who can move the ball around and make you work hard," said the 33-year-old.

"Beating Manchester United gave us confidence - enjoy it, give it a right good go and see what happens. If they turned us over with quality you can hold your hands up but we applied ourselves right. You see what happens in this competition and we have another upset.

"Moments like this don't come around often so you have to enjoy it when they do.

"My little lad Harry has got into football recently. I was playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and he said you'll never beat Ronaldo's team. Now Harry Kane as well, so I can tell him we have beaten them too."

'Spurs were so flaky'

Tottenham have won just two of their past six games and Brentford are the only Premier League team to have lost more matches in 2022

Tottenham's inconsistent form continued with a seventh defeat in 13 games in 2022, and former England striker Alan Shearer said it was "typical" of the north London club.

"This was no fluke, Boro were the better team from start to finish," said Shearer.

"Chris Wilder can be so proud of his team. The crowd were up for it, the players were up for it. Spurs were so flaky, typical Tottenham."

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe called it "massively disappointing" and said Tottenham should have dominated against a side a division below them.

"Middlesbrough played with urgency and got stronger and stronger," he said. "Their younger players came on and made an impact."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was frustrated but conceded Middlesbrough deserved to go through at his side's expense.

"It was a pity because in these types of game you have to start and kill off your opponent," Conte told BBC Sport. "If you give them hope, they will take confidence and improve during the game. Then anything can happen.

"First of all, it is important to say Middlesbrough played a good game, deserve respect and congratulate them for the win. We have to reflect on our performance and on the game we played.

"In these trophies away from home you have to try to kill the game quickly. Your opponent has to understand that the night will be difficult. We can do much better and in the end Middlesbrough deserved to go to the next round."