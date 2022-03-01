Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland's World Cup play-off with Ukraine - scheduled for 24 March - could be delayed, and a decision on whether the game can go ahead on its original date must be made by the end of this week. (Guardian) external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging knee ligaments against Celtic on Sunday, contributing to an injury crisis at Easter Road with nine players out. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have informed Juventus they have no interest in keeping injury-hit midfielder Aaron Ramsey beyond his loan spell which runs to the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Defender Carl Starfelt says there was no relief at Celtic after Rangers' draw with Motherwell on Sunday, only frustration after their own failure to beat Hibs. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is to give veteran defender Andy Considine - who is battling back from injury and out of contract in the summer - a new deal. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay have done enough this season to push themselves into the reckoning for a Scotland call-up. (Daily Record) external-link