It's the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday so who better to take on Lawro this week than legendary Mancunian guitarist Johnny Marr, a lifelong City fan who is hoping this result does not follow a recent trend.

United have won on four of their past five trips across town, with Blues boss Pep Guardiola only beating his neighbours once in six attempts on home turf since taking charge in 2016.

"I tend to look forward to derbies these days," Marr told BBC Sport. "Like all City fans, I've seen how our home fixtures against United have gone recently, but I would say that is more annoying than a worry.

"I have no idea why they have been beating us, although I think the science of it would suggest that they play as well as they can when they come to our place, because they tend to be a bit more motivated than usual.

"Their gameplan of sitting deep and hitting us on the break has worked in the past and unfortunately the threat of doing that is still there - it probably always will be, for anyone who can execute it.

"Regardless of that, however, I would rather be us than be a United fan now.

"Yes, they have had some good results against us and it's a derby so you have all kinds of paranoias about what might happen - but going into this game, they are probably more worried about how to stop us, than vice versa."

Marr went to his first City game - against Wolves - in 1972. "Luckily for me, my first game was a 5-2 win with Franny Lee scoring a hat-trick, and I just fell in love with the whole thing," he explained. "I fell in love with the kit, and the atmosphere of the game and it has been an interesting journey since then."

Marr first had success with Manchester band The Smiths in the 1980s and is now a solo star. His new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, was released at the end of February and he is touring the UK with Blondie in April and May.

"I'm really looking forward to that human contact again," he added.

"I played a couple of shows last year just as restrictions started to change and it definitely felt elevated - the shows really meant a lot to everyone with the sense of freedom, but now to be coming back with some big new songs as the soundtrack is really exciting.

"Certainly with the music I do, which involves bands and guitars, gigs are the lifeblood of it really and music comes alive when you perform it in front of people.

"That's not just for the musicians, but for the audience as well. It's a kind of communal experience, to be fancy about it. It has always been that way, but it is particularly precious after everything the world has been through in the past couple of years.

"Being able to go back to City games again as a fan was the same sort of feeling. I was grateful that football carried on through the Covid pandemic but when you look back at games from that period, it was pretty bleak. You can see what a strange, dislocated experience football was without fans.

"More than ever, it highlighted the contribution of the fan, not just as a passive observer but as someone involved in the game.

"You could maybe argue I would say this, being a City fan, but I've been to a fair few away games too and there is a special buzz around the Etihad, partly because we are the top side in almost all our games and with some of the best flair players in the world in our team.

"So that feeling when you're in the ground a few minutes before kick-off is pretty great. You have the normal football fan feelings of anticipation and loyalty and being part of a long tradition, but in our case there is a whole new feeling - a buzz, almost like a 'wow' but with a couple of exclamation marks and probably a couple of question marks too."

City are 19 points ahead of United after 27 games. Pep Guardiola's side won 2-0 at Old Trafford in November and United have not finished above City in the Premier League since 2013

As well as exclamation marks, there have been lots of trophies for City fans to enjoy over the past decade. When Sergio Aguero's famous last-gasp goal against QPR saw City pip United to the title in 2012, it appeared the two Manchester clubs would be fighting it out for major honours for years to come.

That scenario did not materialise and City's rise has coincided with United's fall from prominence - they have not mounted a serious challenge for the title since they last won it in 2013.

Would Marr have preferred it if United were City's main title rivals now, instead of Liverpool?

"I think from the point of view of the city, which is always important to me, that would be not only entertaining but it would be great for Manchester - and be a good advertisement for the city," he said.

"However, there is an entire generation of City fans who grew up throughout the 1990s for whom seeing the roles being reversed somewhat must feel like justice, I guess.

"It was so extreme back then because we were at our lowest, and they were at their highest. I think for all the City fans in their 30s now, who had to go through all that torture at school, it is only fair that we make the most of being on top now.

"As a dyed in the wool Mancunian I wouldn't have a problem with it being more of a contest, but you know what - now I hear myself speaking, the way it is at the moment with us and them is actually pretty funny.

"I've got a lot of friends who are Reds and they wouldn't show any mercy to me if United got back on top, no way!"

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Leicester v Leeds (12:30 GMT)

Leicester's late win at Burnley will have lifted the whole squad for several reasons - it was their first league victory and clean sheet of 2022, plus Jamie Vardy was back fit for the first time this year and scored too.

All of that means this is a tricky start for new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch. I'd expect a determined performance from his side and they might make themselves more difficult to beat, but I don't see it being a quick fix, especially while Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford remain injured.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: I'm going to go for Leicester because Vardy is back and also because of the upheaval at Leeds. I doubt they are going to be able to just change their playing style within a week. 3-0

Aston Villa v Southampton

Southampton are one of the form teams in the Premier League at the moment - the Saints kept marching on in the FA Cup in midweek too, despite making lots of changes, and it's seven games unbeaten now in all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Villa's results, in contrast, have been up and down in recent weeks but they have still been creating plenty of chances in most of those games and I think they will cause Southampton some problems.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: This is tricky to call because Saints are going well, but they are better when they are at home. I think this might be a bit of a yawn. 1-1

Burnley v Chelsea

Off the pitch, Chelsea's future is uncertain after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale but I don't think that will affect the players much.

This is awkward-looking game for them, but then so was their trip to Luton in the FA Cup.

Burnley were just starting to build a bit of momentum before they lost to Leicester on Tuesday, and I think that defeat will set them back a little bit - Chelsea should edge this one too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Johnny's prediction: Chelsea have got too much quality. Going forward, they are actually more dangerous than what people are giving them credit for at the moment. 1-2

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle's run just keeps on going - they are seven unbeaten now in the league, and have won four of their past five games - and they keep climbing away from the relegation zone.

Brighton are at the other end of the form table, and have now lost three in a row which is their worst run of the season. They've not scored in any of those defeats either, but it's nothing new for them to be short of goals.

All things considered, it has to be another Newcastle win here - their improvement shows what a difference a bit of momentum and confidence can make, and a big home crowd will help them on Saturday too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: There is no stopping Newcastle at the moment is there? 2-1

Norwich v Brentford

Brentford just need something - anything - to stop the rot after only taking one point from their past eight games. Christian Eriksen will help there, because they won't struggle to create chances with him in the team.

Norwich had a bit of a run of form at the start of the year but their results have dropped off in the past few weeks, and they are back on the bottom of the table.

A win would be huge for both sides. I just have a feeling that neither of them will get it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Johnny's prediction: I do want Brentford to stay up - who doesn't? - there seems to be a good ethos at the club and they are entertaining to watch. You know what, I think this might be a bit of a banger of a game and my instinct tells me it is going to be 3-2 to Norwich.

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wolves come into this game off the back of two away defeats, at Arsenal and West Ham, which means they have slipped a bit behind the top six.

Bruno Lage's side are still very good at what they do, though, and they never seem to be opened up at all. This will be close, because Palace are always very competitive too, but I'm going with Wolves to edge it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: From what I've seen when these sides have come to the Etihad there is going to be a fair amount of physicality in this game. It's hard to call but I'm going to give it to Palace - I have a lot of goodwill towards Patrick Vieira, so I think they are going to do it. 1-2

Liverpool v West Ham (17:30 GMT)

I'm at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool - they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November.

The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week. As we've seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: As good as West Ham can be on their day, Liverpool are very hard to stop. I'm just hoping that Alisson goes through one of his bad patches and has a weird month, not just an off-day. 3-0

Johnny on the title race: What I am optimistic about as a City fan is that a few of our key players will be going into top gear in the run-in, because we have had a few weeks where Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and even Bernardo Silva have not always been expressing themselves as we know they all can. It just takes one of those players to find fifth gear and off we go. So I am not too worried - so far we are still managing to do it with those players not playing to their maximum at the moment.

SUNDAY

Watford v Arsenal (14:00 GMT)

With three wins in a row, Arsenal are on a nice little run at the moment, and they are well placed in the race for fourth.

Compared to Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners have got the advantage of a settled squad that are all pulling in the same direction, while they have far more strength in depth than West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side have found the knack for winning games when they don't play well or things go against them, which is down to the manager - he has made them a team again.

Watford got a great draw at Old Trafford last week but they rode their luck to leave with a point and the same will have to happen for them to get anything here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Johnny's prediction: Watford are struggling but I don't think this is going to be a slam dunk for Arsenal, even if they are getting it together a bit now. I can see a surprise happening here. 1-0

Man City v Man Utd (16:30 GMT)

This is probably City's most important game of the season.

We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar gameplan.

I'm still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances - they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games.

So, I think United will score - but then they have to keep City out. I don't see that happening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: I think we're going to tonk them! I don't think their knack of spoiling it for us at home is going to go on forever and if we are wide awake and it all comes together, I just don't see why we can only beat them at Old Trafford. We've just got to pretend that we want to take them apart in front of their own fans again! 4-0

MONDAY

Tottenham v Everton (20:00 GMT)

Everton have not been great in either of their two away games under Frank Lampard so far, losing at Newcastle and Southampton, so they will have do far better to get anything here.

At the same time, it's hard to know which Tottenham team will turn up on Monday night. Antonio Conte picked a strong side against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, but they never really got going.

Conte has been in charge since the start of November but it is still hard to work out why they are so inconsistent. I don't think they are the greatest defensively, but I am not sure what the issue is with them sometimes when they come forward.

They are at home and with Everton's poor form on their travels I am going with a Spurs win, but I am not exactly confident that is what will happen.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, Spurs are going to shade this one. 2-0

Lawro and Johnny Marr were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

