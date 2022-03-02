Barry Bannan and Wednesday have found consistency to mount a promotion challenge

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says their resilience during tough times this season has helped turn their form around in League One.

The Owls have won eight of their past 10 games to climb to fifth, with defeats by Oxford and Rotherham.

That turnaround has followed a 5-0 December thrashing by Sunderland and a poor loss at Shrewsbury, after a stop-start first half of the campaign.

"We've never lost belief," midfielder Bannan told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We're starting to get the right players on the pitch, injured players are coming back, we've got momentum and fans are behind us, so it's looking good."

It is the return of players such as Everton loanee Lewis Gibson, Sam Hutchinson and midfielder Massimo Luongo which has helped Darren Moore's side gain some consistency and continuity after sitting eighth at the start of the year.

Scotland international Bannan was part of a Wednesday side that twice almost made it to the Premier League under Carlos Carvalhal in 2016 and 2017.

After losing to Hull in the 2015-16 Championship play-off final, they overcame a slow start to the following season by putting together winning sequences, none more so than the six-game streak towards the end of the campaign which cemented them into the play-off picture, only to lose to Huddersfield on penalties in the semi-finals.

Wednesday's current form suggests they could be the surprise package this term, having been outside the top six for much of the season.

"We see teams come in late, some teams that have been up there all season fall away," Bannan added.

"But there's still a lot of football to be played and a big job ahead of us, but if we keep going the way we're going and keep working how we have been, I'm quietly confident."

This season is already Bannan's most prolific league campaign of his career in front of goal, with his first professional double helping Wednesday to a 5-2 thumping of Burton on Tuesday.

He now has seven for the season, at least two goals more than any previous campaign.

"I'm loving it, we're winning games and I love winning," Bannan said.

"It's an added bonus when I'm scoring goals, I need to thank my midfield partners who have been helping me out.

"I've got a further advanced role now, and I'm starting to get goals - I've always wanted to score goals for this football club - I'd normally be just looking to pass it or be a bit deep.

"They've given me that licence now and they're passing me into good positions where I'm getting goals and enjoying it."