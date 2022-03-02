Last updated on .From the section League Two

Paudie O'Connor (second-left) was sent off following the initial clash with Hallam Hope

Oldham Athletic and Bradford City have been fined £1,000 apiece after failing to ensure players behaved appropriately in the Latics' 2-0 home win last month.

The incident, which saw City's Paudie O'Connor sent-off for clashing with Hallam Hope, saw players from both sides come together in the aftermath.

Both clubs accepted the standard penalty for a breach of FA rule E20.1.

Under the terms set by the law, players did not behave in an orderly fashion, and/or refrain from being provocative.

O'Connor later had his appeal against the red card for wrongful dismissal upheld by an independent tribunal hearing.