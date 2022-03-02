Steve Morison was Cardiff Under-23 boss before moving up to first-team level

Cardiff City have made their key decision as they look ahead to next season by handing Steve Morison a new contract.

But as the Bluebirds attempt to ensure 2022-23 is more enjoyable than the current campaign, there are many big calls to come.

Morison had already begun preparing for next season even though there was no clarity over whether he would still be Cardiff's manager come August.

With a new deal running until the summer of 2023 now agreed - and Cardiff sitting 16 points clear of the Championship relegation zone with the run-in around the corner - Morison can draw up concrete plans.

"We have got to produce a squad of players and get them going in the right direction," he said.

"We have to nail down a culture, accountability and expectations on the group."

Who stays alongside the manager?

Before Cardiff contemplate adding players to their squad this summer, they must decide who will depart.

An overhaul of Cardiff's squad is a possibility, with no fewer than 10 senior players out of contract in June.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies plus defenders Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Ciaron Brown are all out of contract. The same is true of midfielders Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna and Joe Ralls plus forwards Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell.

Aiden Flint and Sean Morrison are among a host of senior Cardiff players who are due to become free agents at the end of the season

Some among that group seem certain to depart. For others, the future is less clear for now.

Then there are Cardiff's January loan recruits - Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle, Alfie Doughty, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu - who will head back to their parent clubs at the end of this campaign.

Morison's loan signings have made a sizeable impact, strengthening the case for the ex-Wales striker to be given a new deal.

"I have liked what he has brought into the club in the [January] transfer window," said former Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe.

"They have strengthened and made the side better."

The next challenge for Morison is to emulate January's successes come the summer window.

"The key to this job is recruitment and getting that right," he said.

Cardiff legend Andy Legg agrees, suggesting transfer business will dictate whether Morison becomes a long-term success in the Welsh capital.

"It will all be on his recruitment," Legg told BBC Radio Wales. "Who is he going to keep, who is he going to let go, who is going to bring in? That will be the key."

Can Morison's Cardiff keep up the good work?

Mick McCarthy oversaw a dramatic upturn in fortunes after succeeding Neil Harris as Cardiff boss in January 2021, initially on a deal until the end of last season.

He was rewarded with a new two-year contract 12 months ago this week, but lost his job in October after an eighth successive defeat left his team just a point and a place above the bottom three.

Though Cardiff are only four spots above the drop zone now - Tuesday's win over Derby lifted them to 18th - the 16-point gap to 22nd-place Barnsley means they are all but out of the relegation picture.

"I think they are safe now," Legg added. "There's no excuse now. They can plan for next year - get players in, target who they want, [decide] who they want to leave, who they want to sign new contracts."

Cardiff have won eight of their 21 league games under Morison, and also enjoyed an FA Cup day out at Liverpool after seeing off Preston in round three.

Manchester City's Tommy Doyle is one of a number of loan signings who have impressed under Steve Morison

Morison's side have taken an average 1.33 points per Championship outing compared to just 0.78 from their 11 second-tier matches under McCarthy in 2021-22.

"The results have picked up - I don't think anyone can argue with that," said former Cardiff striker Nathan Blake.

"I think [the new contract] had to happen. To be honest, with Cardiff's history, I don't think they would have gone out and got the right manager. I think it gives them a bit of breathing space.

"Morison has done well, off the back of a situation with Mick McCarthy where they rushed to give him a two-year contract then everything fell apart.

"Let's hope history doesn't repeat itself."

Cardiff 'dangle the carrot'

Initially installed as caretaker boss after McCarthy's sacking, Morison was appointed until the end of this season after taking four points from his first three games at the helm.

Ratcliffe, a former Chester and Shrewsbury boss, believes the decision to give the 38-year-old a further one-year deal rather than a longer-term contract is shrewd because it will increase motivation.

"That extension of one year I think is a good thing for both really," Ratcliffe said.

"With them being pretty much safe for this season, looking towards next season you can build now. It's hard for a manager to build if he hasn't got a contract.

"But they are still dangling the carrot for him, to perform, get results and make the team a lot better."

Managers, like players, tend to like the security of lengthy contracts - but Morison insists the certainty brought by a 12-month extension is enough.

"[With] managers' jobs, the length of contract is irrelevant isn't it?" he said.

"If you are doing well you will continue, if you are not doing well you'll be out of a job whether you have a three-year contract or a one-year contract.

"For me it was just to be able to take the reins going forward and get going with the job we want to do next season, while realising we are not quite there yet this season."