David Artell has won 100, drawn 51 and lost 115 of his 266 games in charge of Crewe

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says finally ending their seven-game losing run "has to be the start" of their bid to avoid relegation in League One.

The Alex's 2-1 win at Cheltenham on Saturday was their first since beating Charlton on 12 January.

The result still left Crewe bottom of the table but closes the gap to safety to eights points with 12 games to go.

"It was important to get three points irrespective of performance," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

"And if we keep playing well we'll keep picking up points."

One swallow might make a... spring

Crewe's difficult run of results, that has seen them beaten by leaders Rotherham, second-placed Wigan, play-off hopefuls Oxford United and Plymouth as well as relegation rivals Gillingham, was ended by veteran striker Chris Porter's 83rd-minute goal at Whaddon Road against last season's League Two champions.

But, as welcome as the three points were, Artell knows it is still a tall order for his side to avoid a return to the fourth tier after two seasons in League One.

"One swallow doesn't make a summer - however it might make spring," he said.

"You have to take the positives out of it and say is this the start? [of their relegation escape] - it has to be the start.

"We've got a tough run of games coming up and we have to pick up the points where we can and if we can do that we'll give ourselves a fighting chance, there's enough time left."

David Artell is a former Gibraltar international

Saturday's victory also marked a milestone for Artell, with the former Crewe player notching his 100th win as Alex boss since his appointment in January 2017.

It has been a bit of a rollercoaster five years for the 41-year-old, taking the club from 18th in League Two to automatic promotion to League One in 2019-20.

With finances tight, Artell has stuck faithfully to the club's ethos of building a side founded on young players developed through their academy. But things have been tough this term with the first league win not coming until the 18th game of the campaign.

'It makes you a better manager'

That start has stacked the odds against Crewe preserving their League One status but Artell says it has greatly enhanced his skills as a manager.

"Most managers wouldn't have experienced what I have in the last six months because normally they would've lost their jobs," he said.

"But it doesn't half make you a better manager when you're trying to work it all out and find where you need to go. It stands you in good stead.

"You're certainly more weary - but I've definitely learnt more in the last six months than in the previous four years."

AFC Wimbledon, in 20th place and just outside the relegation zone, are the side Crewe are chasing and Artell says they have to keep believing their can survive.

"We've come from far worse circumstances - we were all disjointed and a league lower but we've built a very good team and we're in the process of building another one," he said.

"I'd rather not have the lull we've had but we also know we'll able to get this group of players - with a few more additions - where we need to be and that's firstly that to remain in League One, to be competitive and challenge at the top end.

"We can't just survive we've got to step up the plate and they'll be given all the help and support to get their career going and hopefully they'll produce the goods in the next six to eight weeks."