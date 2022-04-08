Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool were the first English team to qualify for Europe, after winning the Carabao Cup in February

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22.

Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications

Premier League

The top four teams will qualify for the Champions League group stage.

There are also places in the Champions League group stage reserved for the winners of this season's Champions League and Europa League, regardless of their domestic league positions.

If English teams win both competitions but finish outside the top four, there can only be a maximum of five English teams in the Champions League, so the fourth-placed team will enter the Europa League.

The fifth-placed Premier League team will qualify for the Europa League group stage, along with the FA Cup winners. If the FA Cup winners have already qualified for the Champions League, that Europa place reverts to the league.

Liverpool's victory in the Carabao Cup final means that at worst they will qualify for the Europa Conference League play-off round. But if, as looks likely, they qualify for Europe by their league position, that Conference League spot will revert to the league. Manchester City are also assured of playing in Europe as they can finish no lower than sixth, but both of those teams are overwhelmingly likely to qualify for the Champions League.

If Leicester win the Europa Conference League, they will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Placement of clubs in European competitions is subject to change after Uefa suspended Russian teams from all its competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship.

Championship

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, with the next four entering a play-off. Leaders Fulham, assured of at least a play-off place, require a maximum of six points from their remaining seven games to clinch promotion - and could do so this weekend if they win and Nottingham Forest lose.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One.

League One

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Championship, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two. Bottom club Crewe look doomed, and their relegation will be confirmed on Saturday if they lose or if other results go against them. The situation is complicated by the fact that Fleetwood still have to play relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham.

League Two

The top three teams will be automatically promoted to League One, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League. Scunthorpe will be relegated on Saturday if they lose and Barrow and Oldham both win.

National League

The champions will be automatically promoted to League Two, with the next six teams entering a play-off.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to National League North or South. Bottom club Dover Athletic, deducted 12 points for failing to complete their 2020-21 fixtures, were the first club from England's major leagues to be relegated after a 2-0 defeat by Yeovil on 19 March.

The champions and play-off winners of the North and South divisions will all be promoted to the National League, restoring it to 24 clubs.

Scottish Premiership

The Premiership splits in half after 33 games - the 33rd round is played on 9 and 10 April - with each club playing the others in its 'half' for a fourth and final time.

Celtic and Rangers have already booked their Champions League places, and are guaranteed to finish in the top half along with Hearts, with St Johnstone and Dundee in the bottom half.

The champions will enter the Champions League play-off round - though if the 2021-22 Champions League winners also qualify for the 2022-23 group stage via their domestic league, the Scottish champions will also enter at the group stage.

The Premiership runners-up will enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round. Meanwhile, if Rangers win the Europa League, they will enter at the group stage.

The third and fourth-placed teams will enter the Europa Conference League at the third and second qualifying rounds, respectively. Hearts are close to securing one of these places.

The Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League at the play-off round.

Placement of clubs in European competitions is subject to change after Uefa's suspension of Russian teams.

The Premiership's bottom club will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed team will enter a play-off with three Championship sides.

Scottish Championship

The champions will be promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

The next three teams will enter a play-off with the 11th-placed Premiership team. Kilmarnock and Arbroath are guaranteed at least a play-off place.

The bottom club will be relegated to Scottish League One, while the ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League One sides.

Scottish League One

The champions will be automatically promoted to the Championship, with the next three teams entering a play-off with the ninth-placed Championship side.

Cove Rangers, Airdrieonians and Montrose are assured of at least a play-off place.

The bottom team will be relegated to Scottish League Two, with the ninth-placed team entering a play-off with three League Two teams.

Scottish League Two

Kelty were the first team in Scotland or England's top leagues to clinch promotion

Champions Kelty Hearts clinched automatic promotion to Scottish League One with a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir on 26 March.

Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic and one more team will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed League One side.

The bottom side - which will be Cowdenbeath unless they win their four remaining games and Elgin lose all theirs - will enter a play-off on 7 and 14 May against the winners of a play-off between the Highland League champions and Lowland League winners Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, scheduled for 23 and 30 April. The overall winners will take the final place in League Two for 2022-23.