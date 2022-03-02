Last updated on .From the section Irish

Powers in action for Orlando City in 2019

Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran have bolstered their midfield with the signing of former United States underage international Dillon Powers.

Powers, 31, arrives at the Oval having recently left second-tier American side Orange County SC.

Prior to that, he had a spell at Dundee United, helping them achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2020.

Glens boss Mick McDermott said Powers had considered a move to the Glens in the summer before returning to the US.

"He is a player with experience in MLS, Scottish Premiership as well as US national teams and can play several key positions," McDermott said of Powers, who has been capped at U18 and U20 level for the United States.

"His natural position is central midfield where his ability, experience and physical presence will definitely add to our already strong team."

Powers, who played in the MLS for Colorado Rapids and Orlando City, joins a Glentoran side chasing a first league title since 2009.

McDermott's side also host Championship leaders Newry City in the Irish Cup quarter-final on Saturday.