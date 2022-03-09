Aaron Ramsey will again be on Rangers' bench

Europa League - round of 16 first leg: Rangers v Red Star Belgrade Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 10 March Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to updates & analysis on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he sees no signs that his Rangers players are "a little arrogant" ahead of their Europa League last-16 first leg against Red Start Belgrade in Glasgow.

He was responding to quotes attributed to former Ibrox midfielder Dragan Mladenovic, now a Red Star youth coach.

Mladenovic suggested the attitude stemmed from Rangers' win over Borussia Dortmund in the previous round.

"We are very humble at this moment," manager Van Bronckhorst said.

"We enjoy being in Europe, but we respect every opponent we face. We are happy that we overcame Dortmund, we know that is going to be tough again with the opponent we are facing now."

Van Bronckhorst pointed out that Red Star qualified for the last-16 after winning their group, while Rangers had to win a play-off against Dortmund after being runners-up behind Lyon in theirs.

Rangers are on a run of nine games unbeaten since losing 3-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, while Red Star have won seven domestic league and cup games in a row.

The Ibrox side are looking to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time in 14 years.

Team news

Aaron Ramsey returned to Rangers' bench for Saturday's win over Aberdeen, but the Wales midfielder will not start against Red Star as the 31-year-old's struggle for full fitness continues since his arrival on loan from Juventus.

Veteran Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis misses out again and Van Bronckhorst says a couple of other players are struggling with knocks. Central defenders Filip Helander and Jack Simpson are not in the Europa League squad and forward Ianis Hagi is out for the rest of the season.

What do we know about Red Star?

Red Star are currently led by Dejan Stankovic, the former Serbia midfielder who was part of Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan side that claimed the Champions League crown in 2010.

Returning to manage the club of his youth, the 43-year-old has gone on to win back-to-back league titles, losing just eight of his 104 games in charge.

They currently trail city rivals Partizan in their quest to win a fifth consecutive championship, but they have reduced the deficit from five to two points since the league resumed from its winter break. Red Star have scored 10 without reply in their latest three outings, including a 2-0 derby win.

Serbia winger Aleksandar Katai is the man in form, the 31-year-old scoring five times in three games, including a hat-trick in Sunday's 5-0 thumping of Novi Pazar, while Montenegro midfielder Mirko Ivanic has chipped in with two in two.

Overall, their side are unbeaten in 16 since a 1-0 home defeat by Midtjylland, Celtic's Champions League conquerors, during the Europa League group stage.

Despite that defeat, Red Star went on to top their group ahead of Braga and the Danes, thus qualifying directly for the last-16 while Rangers had to negotiate their play-off against Dortmund.

What they said

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey: "Everybody is full of energy and I don't see why we should think of ourselves below anyone else.

"Obviously we are coming up against a strong opponent. But, if we play the same way as we did against Dortmund, we have a real chance."

Match stats

Rangers will face Red Star for an eighth and ninth time, which will make them their second most common opponent in Europe after Borussia Dortmund. The last meeting was in Champions League qualifying in 2007-08, with Nacho Novo scoring the only goal of the fixture.

Red Star have only won one of their previous six matches away to Scottish opponents in European competition, with that victory coming in their first such match back in November 1961 against Hibernian in the Fairs Cup.

Rangers have reached the Last 16 of the Uefa Cup/Europa League for the ninth time; they have only managed to progress once from the previous eight occasions. They went all the way to the final of the competition that year before losing to Zenit St. Petersburg.

Red Star have reached the Last 16 stage of a major European competition for the first time since 1996-97 in the Cup Winners' Cup, when they were eliminated by Barcelona. The last time they progressed beyond this stage of the Uefa Cup/Europa League was in 1978-79, reaching the final that year.

Alfredo Morelos has scored six goals in Europe for Rangers this season. One more goal and the striker would surpass James Forrest in 1964-65 as the player with the outright most goals in a single season in major European competition for the club (excluding qualifiers).