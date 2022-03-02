Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

David Davis has also played for Wolves and Birmingham City

Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old will have surgery next week to repair ligament damage sustained in the Shrews' 2-1 defeat by Portsmouth on 22 February.

"Unfortunately my season is over. It's been a pleasure playing with the boys and in front of you this season," Davis tweeted.

Davis joined the club in January 2021 and signed a new one-year deal in July.

He has made 32 appearances for Steve Cotterill's side this season and added he will return from this "stronger than ever".

Shrewsbury are 17th in League One, seven points above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.