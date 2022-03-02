Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nantes fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their penalty shootout win

Nantes will face Nice in the French Cup final after beating Monaco on penalties in the semis.

Guillermo Maripan gave Monaco the lead but Djibril Sidibe scored an own goal to level the scores.

Samuel Moutoussamy put the hosts ahead before Myron Boadu levelled to send the game to penalties.

Moses Simon netted the decisive kick after Wissam Ben Yedder and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their efforts for Monaco.

Nantes, who last won the cup in 2000, will play Nice at the Stade de France on 8 May.

Nice, who knocked out Paris St-Germain in an earlier round, beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 on Tuesday.

This will be the first French Cup final without PSG since 2014. They won six of the past seven finals.