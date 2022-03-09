Premier League
NorwichNorwich City19:30ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says his side "have what it takes" to rejoin the title race

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City have Lukas Rupp available after fatigue and Max Aarons has overcome a minor injury, but Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees.

Reece James is a major fitness doubt for Chelsea.

The full-back, who recently returned from a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury, needs assessment on muscular problems in his other leg.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich City are winless in 18 meetings in all competitions since a 3-0 Premier League victory at Carrow Road in December 1994.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 league matches against Norwich, winning the last five - including by 7-0 last October.

Norwich City

  • Norwich can lose six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time this season.
  • They have 17 points after 27 games. The fewest points a team has had at this stage of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation is 18 by West Brom (2004-05), Portsmouth (2005-06) and Leicester City (2014-15).
  • The Canaries have only scored nine Premier League home goals this season, the fewest in the division.
  • Teemu Pukki has scored five of those goals for Norwich at Carrow Road.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, with the exception being a penalty shootout defeat versus Liverpool in the League Cup final.
  • They can equal their longest Premier League winning streak of four games under Thomas Tuchel.
  • The Blues have kept eight away clean sheets this season, a league high and equal to their final total in 2020-21.
  • Mason Mount has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Norwich, amassing five goals in those games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223368185069
2Liverpool27196271205163
3Chelsea26158353183553
4Arsenal25153741291248
5Man Utd2813874538747
6West Ham28136946351145
7Tottenham2614394032845
8Wolves27124112423140
9Southampton2781183441-735
10Crystal Palace2871293938133
11Aston Villa26103133737033
12Leicester2596104043-333
13Brighton2771282632-633
14Newcastle26610103046-1628
15Brentford2876153045-1527
16Leeds2758142961-3223
17Everton2564152846-1822
18Burnley26312112236-1421
19Watford2754182750-2319
20Norwich2745181658-4217
View full Premier League table

