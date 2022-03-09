Norwich City v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Norwich City have Lukas Rupp available after fatigue and Max Aarons has overcome a minor injury, but Billy Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club.
Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are both long-term absentees.
Reece James is a major fitness doubt for Chelsea.
The full-back, who recently returned from a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury, needs assessment on muscular problems in his other leg.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Norwich City are winless in 18 meetings in all competitions since a 3-0 Premier League victory at Carrow Road in December 1994.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 league matches against Norwich, winning the last five - including by 7-0 last October.
Norwich City
- Norwich can lose six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time this season.
- They have 17 points after 27 games. The fewest points a team has had at this stage of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation is 18 by West Brom (2004-05), Portsmouth (2005-06) and Leicester City (2014-15).
- The Canaries have only scored nine Premier League home goals this season, the fewest in the division.
- Teemu Pukki has scored five of those goals for Norwich at Carrow Road.
Chelsea
- Chelsea won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, with the exception being a penalty shootout defeat versus Liverpool in the League Cup final.
- They can equal their longest Premier League winning streak of four games under Thomas Tuchel.
- The Blues have kept eight away clean sheets this season, a league high and equal to their final total in 2020-21.
- Mason Mount has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Norwich, amassing five goals in those games.
My Norwich XI
Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
My Chelsea XI
Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment