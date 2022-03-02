Harkin joined Derry from Irish Premiership side Coleraine at the start of 2019

Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having suffered a ruptured ACL during the Candystripes' win over Shamrock Rovers last Friday.

Harkin was unable to have a scan directly after the game due to swelling around the knee.

However tests have confirmed the severity of the injury and while no timescale has been given, he is likely to miss most if not all of the season.

Derry sit third after three games.

They remain undefeated with draws against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers coming either side of their impressive win over the reigning champions.

A regular in Ruaidhri Higgins' midfield, Harkin's loss is a considerable blow to the Candystripes so early in the campaign.

"We're all gutted for him but we know the type of person he is and we know his character. I have no doubt that he will come back from this a stronger person," Higgins said.

"We need to see the values that he brings to the team remain within it. He may not be able to have the impact on the pitch that he would have wanted, but he is an integral part of our dressing room and will remain so throughout the season."