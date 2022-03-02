Last updated on .From the section Luton

Nathan Jones is in his second spell in charge of Luton

Luton manager Nathan Jones wants his side to focus on the "bread and butter" of the league after their "caviar" FA Cup run ended against Chelsea.

Luton twice took the lead against the eight-time winners but ultimately fell to a 3-2 fifth-round loss.

The Hatters are sixth in the Championship having won five of their past six league games.

"[The FA Cup] is a bit of caviar and we want the bread and butter," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"The bread and butter is the league and we are trying to achieve something special in the league."

With 13 games remaining in the campaign, Luton, who were a non-league club eight seasons ago, are in the final play-off spot - one point clear of Sheffield United in seventh.

Town were last in the top flight two decades ago when they were relegated on the final day of the 1991-92 season.

"We keep going on now," added Jones.

"We will travel to Middlesbrough in two days. We have another massive game and that all begins now, but that's what we want."