Derby County are eight points from safety in the Championship having been deducted 21 points

Derby County's administrators Quantuma have provided a forecast showing the Championship club have "sufficient cash" to get to the end of the season, the English Football League has said.

Quantuma had been given an extended deadline of the start of March to show proof of funding for the Rams.

On Wednesday the EFL warned a "lack of progress" was "threatening the very future" of the club.

Despite the news, the EFL said there remain a "number of challenges".

Derby have been in administration since September and a preferred bidder to take over the club is still yet to be named.

Last month a deal was agreed between former owner Mel Morris and Middlesbrough over a compensation claim it was felt was holding up the process, however issues remain.

"It is clear that there are still a number of challenges to be dealt with by the administrators as they work to confirm the preferred bidder status and exit the club out of administration," the EFL said.

The Rams, managed by Wayne Rooney, have been deducted 21 points this season and are eight points from safety.