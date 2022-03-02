Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Michael Cooper made a string of fine saves as Plymouth almost caused an upset at Chelsea in the FA Cup

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper says he is proud to be approaching his 100th game for the League One club.

The 22-year-old has been first choice since the start of last season having come up through the club's academy.

"For 22, to be hitting 100 games for Argyle professionally is quite an achievement," Cooper said.

"I'm proud of when I do hit it, and hopefully I can just kick on as well and rack up as many games as possible."

Cooper kept a clean sheet when he made his debut as an 18-year-old substitute at Blackburn Rovers in League One in October 2017 after Kyle Letheren was injured.

He made his first start in the EFL Trophy a year later but did not start a league game until August 2019.

Cooper will bring up his century against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, assuming he plays against Morecambe on Saturday.

Former Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe showed faith in him at the start of last season, along with a number of other young players such as Luke Jephcott, Adam Randell and Ryan Law.

"That was one thing that he did really well at the start of his tenure," Cooper told BBC Radio Devon.

"We're thankful that when he came in he showed belief in us."

Cooper drew praise for his performance in Argyle's 2-1 extra-time FA Cup loss at European champions Chelsea last month and says he is happy with his route into the professional game.

"I think I'd choose my pathway over maybe some of the keepers who have come from Premier League or Championship teams and are 23 or 24 and haven't made 10 or 15 appearances and been on loan in the Conference.

"I've had a bit of luck along the way, but there's a lot of hard work through the age groups that helped get me to where I am.

"It's been a good journey so far and hopefully it continues."