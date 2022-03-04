Sportscene Predictions: Can Amy Irons beat ex-Rangers, Dundee & St Mirren forward Rory Loy?
Amy Irons trails the pundits by more than 200 points as she seeks to defend her Sportscene Predictions title.
This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Rory Loy, who beat her by 50 points in November.
A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
Dundee United v Hearts
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Rory's prediction: 1-1
Hibernian v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Rory's prediction: 0-1
Motherwell v Dundee
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Rory's prediction: 3-1
Rangers v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Rory's prediction: 1-0
Ross County v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Rory's prediction: 2-2
Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Rory's prediction: 1-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1230
|Pundits
|1470
|Amy v Pundits
|P27
|W11
|D3
|L13